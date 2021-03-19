Live

Mazda issues recall over yellow sac spiders

The automaker is recalling Mazda6 sedans from model years 2010 to 2012 because the insects tend to build webs in vents coming out of fuel tanks. That apparently increases the risk of a fire. Jim Axelrod reports.
