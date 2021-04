Mayweather and Pacquiao on the fight of the century Boxing is nowhere near as popular as it once was, but when a really big fight comes along the sports world pays attention. In Las Vegas the unbeaten Floyd Mayweather Junior takes on Manny Pacquiao for the welterweight championship. Win or lose, both fights will cash in big time. CBS News special correspondent James Brown spoke to both of them to discuss the richest event in boxing history.