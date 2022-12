Mayor of Yuma, Arizona, says city is concerned about migrant crisis as Title 42 nears end Yuma, Arizona, is one of the cities along the U.S.-Mexico border to declare a state of emergency to handle an increased number of migrants as the Title 42 restrictions on asylum-seekers are due to expire. Yuma Mayor Douglas J. Nicholls joins CBS News to discuss how his community is preparing and what federal assistance he needs to avoid a humanitarian crisis.