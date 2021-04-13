Mayo Clinic CEO: How data science is making health care more effective, affordable With U.S. health care costs surpassing $3 trillion a year -- an unsustainable 20% of the American economy -- we all must find ways to cut costs. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Dr. John H. Noseworthy, head of the famed Mayo Clinic, explains how the latest advances in computer science offer a promising solution, where better collection and understanding of the billions of data points generated by medical research and treatments can improve patient "outcomes" and lead more effective and affordable health care for millions of people.