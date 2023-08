Maui Upcountry fires leave residents homeless, fearful of future Wildfires have devastated the Upcountry town of Kula on Maui, leaving 19 homes destroyed and residents fearing for the future of their community. Many residents are also concerned about the rising cost of housing in Maui, which is making it harder for locals and natives to afford to stay on the island. Lilia Luciano has the story.