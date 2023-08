Maui emergency chief quits in wake of warning siren controversy Herman Andaya, the head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency, resigned abruptly Thursday after he was leveled with significant criticism for his decision not to activate the island's warning sirens when wildfires broke out on Aug. 8. Hawaii's attorney general said that a private organization will be brought in to conduct an “impartial, independent review" of the wildfire response. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.