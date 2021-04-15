Matthew Perry, Thomas Lennon on hit show, "The Odd Couple" Actor Matthew Perry is best known as Chandler Bing on the hit series, “Friends.” Actor and comedian Thomas Lennon made his name as Lieutenant Dangle in the comedy, “Reno 911.” They’re back together Thursday night on CBS as Oscar and Felix in “The Odd Couple.” The sitcom was last season’s number-one new comedy, with more than 11 million viewers. The actors join “CBS This Morning” to discuss the hit show ahead of its second season premiere.