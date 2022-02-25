Maternal deaths climb during first year of the coronavirus pandemic Deaths among pregnant women and new mothers rose 14% in 2020, according to the National Center for Health Statistics, and one-third of those were among Black patients. Shannel Pearman, who nearly died of pregnancy-related complications, and Dr. Rachel Hardeman, the director of the Center for Antiracism Research for Health Equity, joined CBS News' Elaine Quijano and Nikki Battiste to discuss the growing number of pregnancy-related deaths and why the Black community is most affected.