Massive winter storm slams Midwest, Northeast

Millions are waking up to heavy snow and freezing rain as another snowstorm sweeps across New England. This time, it's the farthest-reaching storm of the season, stretching from Chicago to Boston. Don Dahler reports from Manhattan.
