Massive winter storm marches up East Coast A big and powerful blizzard is affecting over 70 million Americans, with snow, sleet, freezing rain and gale-forced winds stretching from the Southeast to the Northeast. At least nine storm-related deaths are reported. The storm, combined with high tides, is also battering coastal areas. One-in-seven Americans could get at least half-a-foot of snow. Ten states along the East Coast are under emergency declarations, as well as New York City and Washington. Kris Van Cleave reports.