Massive winter storm hits much of the U.S.

Around 1 million people are without power and dozens of states are on alert for blizzard conditions amid a massive winter storm. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joins Lana Zak from Minneapolis to discuss the latest weather conditions.
