Live

Watch CBSN Live

Massive wildfire burns across Oklahoma

Crews are working overtime to contain a massive wildfire that has burned over 55,000 acres in Northwest Oklahoma. Strong winds are blamed for exacerbating the fire. CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez has the latest details for CBSN.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.