Massive snowstorm rocks East Coast This historic blizzard dumped about two feet of snow on Washington D.C. In Central Park, snow totals reached 26.8 inches, just shy of a 2006 record. But the winter storm brought more than just snow: Along the Jersey shore, water rescue crews were deployed to combat heavy flooding. CBS News Correspondents Kris Van Cleave, Marlie Hall and Jericka Duncan report.