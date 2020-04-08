Massive New York cathedral becomes coronavirus field hospital Nearly 2,000 Americans died of the coronavirus within 24 hours, the highest single-day death toll by far. In New York alone, around 730 people died in one day. While the city converts one of the largest churches in the world into another field hospital, one local critical care doctor said she found hope in the number of patients who are coming off ventilators and surviving. David Begnaud looks at both the city and nursing homes across the country to report on how the pandemic is affecting vulnerable groups.