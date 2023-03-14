Watch CBS News

Massive late-season storm slams the Northeast

A rapidly intensifying storm is targeting the Northeast with snow, wind, rain and coastal flooding. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano joined Anne-Marie Green and Nikki Battiste from a snow-covered Fitchburg, Massachusetts.
