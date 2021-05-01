Live

Watch CBSN Live

Massive beehive found in Georgia woman's ceiling

Lisa Ohrmundt's wasn't prepared for the 6-foot-long honeycomb Georgia Bee Removal employee Bobby Chaisson pulled from her living room ceiling on Tuesday. Chaisson estimates there were around 120,000 honey bees in total.
