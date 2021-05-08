Live

Watch CBSN Live

Massage Heights sued over sexual assault claim

A woman in Houston is suing a massage parlor company, claiming she was sexually assaulted by a masseuse in 2016. The suit comes after reports of dozens of lawsuits against massage parlors across the country. KHOU-TV in Houston has the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.