Mass. tops U.S. News & World Report's best states ranking U.S. News & World Report reveals its inaugural list of the best U.S. states. It gives insight into how state policies and practices affect people's lives. Rankings are based on several factors including education, health care and the economy. Brian Kelly, editor and chief content officer for U.S. News & World Report, and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker join CBS This Morning" to discuss the top rankings.