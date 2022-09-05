Mass stabbings in Canada leave at least 10 dead: CBS News Flash Sept. 5, 2022 A mass stabbing attack in Canada left at least 10 people dead and 15 others hospitalized. The stabbings occurred at 13 separate locations in the province of Saskatchewan. Two suspects were at large. A state of emergency has been declared in parts of northwest Georgia due to major flash flooding. And Former President Barack Obama won an Emmy award for best narrator for his work on the Netflix documentary series “Our Great National Parks.”