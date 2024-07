Masoud Pezeshkian, the sole moderate candidate running for president in Iran, has won the nation's runoff election, defeating a hardline candidate.

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iran presidential runoff election Masoud Pezeshkian, the sole moderate candidate running for president in Iran, has won the nation's runoff election, defeating a hardline candidate.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On