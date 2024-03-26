Watch CBS News

Maryland state of emergency declared after Baltimore bridge collapse

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency Tuesday after a large container ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday. CBS News' Ramy Inocencio has the latest confirmed information, and Roberto Leon, an engineering professor at Virginia Tech University, breaks down the structural factors that will be part of the investigation. Also, CBS News' Nicole Sganga reports on the impact of the collapse.
