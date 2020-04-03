Maryland calls National Guard to help with coronavirus pandemic Maryland's National Guard has stepped up to help the state prepare for its own coronavirus wave, which Governor Larry Hogan told CBS News' Catherine Herridge was "about two weeks behind New York." While working closely with Maryland's government, the National Guard has set up cots for a field hospital at a Baltimore convention center and a COVID-19 testing site at the Washington Redskins' FedEx Field. It's also moving pallets of face shields and surgical gloves to areas where medical staff need them most.