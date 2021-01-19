Maryland boy to be featured at inauguration special for helping those in need during pandemic At just 8-years-old, Cavanaugh Bell from Maryland will be among those featured during the presidential inauguration's primetime special, "Celebrating America." Throughout the pandemic, he's been delivering supplies and building mobile pantries for communities in need. Now, he's taking on a larger role and will be introducing musician Justin Timberlake. Mireya Villarreal caught up with Cavanaugh ahead of the big day.