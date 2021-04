Mary Chapin Carpenter performs "Something Tamed Something Wild" Acclaimed singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter struck it big in 1987 with the release of her debut album, "Hometown Girl." Since then, the Princeton, New Jersey native has won five Grammy Awards and sold more than 14 million albums, including four number one singles. Her 14th and latest album, "The Things That We Are Made Of" is just out. She performs her new single, "Something Tamed Something Wild."