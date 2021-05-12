Live

Martin Shkreli sentenced to 7 years in prison

Martin Shkreli, the pharmaceutical executive convicted of defrauding investors in his hedge funds, has been sentenced to 7 years in prison. CBS News Radio's Steve Dorsey tells CBSN he became an unlikely pen pal to the "Pharma Bro" behind bars.
