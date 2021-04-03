Live

Watch CBSN Live

Marshals track down 79-year-old Ohio fugitive

Frank Freshwaters, wanted for more than half a century, is behind bars again. U.S. Marshals and sheriff's deputies caught up with Freshwaters Monday, outside Orlando, Florida. Michelle Miller reports on how his decades on the run came to a close.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.