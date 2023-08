Marrakesh's artistic riads The medina of Marrakesh, which dates to the 11th century, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, noted for its historic influence across the Mediterranean. Today, Morocco's traditional dwellings, known as "riads," are having an impact on the design world. Correspondent Seth Doane pays a visit, and talks with designers who have been touched by Marrakesh's signature beauty. (Originally broadcast May 21, 2023.)