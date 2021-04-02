Live

Maroon 5 fan rushes stage during concert

An over-enthusiastic fan disrupted a Maroon 5 concert in Southern California on Monday night. She rushed the stage, hoping to get a hug from lead singer Adam Levine -- and ended up being escorted away by security.
