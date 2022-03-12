Marking two years since the COVID-19 pandemic started Two years have passed since COVID-19 emerged in the United States, compelling officials to close the doors of the U.S. Capitol building. Dr. Ayman El-Mohandes, the dean of the City University of New York Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy, reflects on the past two years with CBS News' Lana Zak. Together they talk about subjects including what he's learned about the virus and its impact on Americans, vaccine hesitancy and the importance of getting children vaccinated.