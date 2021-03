Marking the 80th anniversary of Amelia Earhart's epic Pacific flight 80 years ago this weekend, Amelia Earhart made her groundbreaking and dangerous flight across the Pacific. She left from Honolulu bound for Oakland, California. 18 hours and 24,000 miles later, Earhart's red Lockheed Vega aircraft touched down, and a crowd of 10,000 fans greeted her at Oakland Airport.