Marking the 5th anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting It has been five years since a deadly mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida. On June 12, 2016, a gunman entered the LGBTQ+ nightclub and opened fire. The shooter killed 49 people and wounded dozens more in the second deadliest shooting in U.S. history. Pulse nightclub's owner and founder of the onePULSE Foundation, Barbara Poma, joins CBSN to discuss what today means to her, and the work her foundation is doing to honor the victims of the attack.