Marking one year since the police killing of Breonna Taylor It's been one year since the police killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. Civil rights activists are honoring her legacy this weekend, as they continue their calls for criminal charges against the officers involved in her death. Tessa Duvall, an investigative reporter for the Courier Journal who has extensively covered the case, joined CBSN's Nikki Battiste to discuss Taylor's legacy, and where things stand now in the wake of her death.