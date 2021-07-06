Marking 6 months since deadly assault on U.S. Capitol Tuesday marked six months since the deadly assault on the U.S. capitol, when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building as Congress met to count Electoral College ballots from the 2020 presidential election. In the months since the attack, some Republicans have sought to downplay the severity of what happened that day. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins CBSN's Caitlin Huey-Burns to discuss that and more.