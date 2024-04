Marking 10 years since abduction of 276 Nigerian schoolgirls Thursday marks 10 years since Nigeria's Islamic terrorist group Boko Haram broke into a school and kidnapped 276 schoolgirls. Some of the girls escaped and some were released in 2016 and 2017, but nearly 100 are still missing. Isha Sesay, the CEO of Areya Media whose reporting was the driving force behind the "Bring Back Our Girls" movement, joined CBS News to discuss the abductions.