Watch CBS News

Marking 10 years of the Black Lives Matter movement

Black Lives Matter is renewing its calls to defund the police as the organization marks a major milestone. Activists founded the global movement 10 years ago this week after the acquittal of the man who fatally shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. DeRay Mckesson joined CBS News to talk about the movement. Mckesson is the co-founder and executive director of Campaign Zero, an organization that advances efforts supporting communities to redefine public safety in ways not involving police.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.