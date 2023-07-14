Marking 10 years of the Black Lives Matter movement Black Lives Matter is renewing its calls to defund the police as the organization marks a major milestone. Activists founded the global movement 10 years ago this week after the acquittal of the man who fatally shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. DeRay Mckesson joined CBS News to talk about the movement. Mckesson is the co-founder and executive director of Campaign Zero, an organization that advances efforts supporting communities to redefine public safety in ways not involving police.