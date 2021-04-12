Live

Watch CBSN Live

Markets set to open for 2016 Monday morning

When the opening bell signals the start of trading for 2016, the market will be coming off a two-percent drop for the Dow, the biggest since 2008. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger has a look at what to expect from the financial year ahead.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.