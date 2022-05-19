Watch CBS News

Markets see one of the worst days since 2020

The Dow Jones saw its biggest point loss in a single day since the pandemic began. Robert Schein, chief investment officer at Blanke Schein Wealth Management, joins CBS News at the closing bell to break down the day of losses on Wall Street.
