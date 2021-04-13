Markets down again as oil prices fall

Live

The Dow fell about 500 points Wednesday before recovering to close down 249 points. The price of oil fell another few dollars a barrel, and investors are taking the low price of oil as a sign of a global economic slowdown. Mellody Hobson reports.
