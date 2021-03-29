Live

Markets dive as oil prices hit 6-year low

The Dow Jones fell more than 300 points after oil prices fell below $50 a barrel for the first time since 2009. While American consumers are enjoying cheaper prices at the pump, energy companies are starting to hurt. Elaine Quijano reports.
