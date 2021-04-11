Live

Watch CBSN Live

Mark Zuckerberg's unique gift to newborn daughter

Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan have welcomed their new baby daughter into the world by pledging to give away 99 percent of their Facebook shares -- an estimated $45 billion -- to charity. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has the letter to baby Max.
