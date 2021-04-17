Live

Watch CBSN Live

Mark Zuckerberg to meet with conservatives

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will have a meeting with conservative leaders this week amid accusations that the social media site has a liberal political bias. CNET senior editor Dan Ackerman joins CBSN to discuss the details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.