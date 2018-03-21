Mark Zuckerberg opens up about "biggest mistake" in wake of data scandal Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is speaking publicly for the first time since a whistleblower described how a data firm exploited a loophole to access to data from 50 million Facebook users. Hours after releasing a statement (on Facebook) Zuckerberg spoke to Wired editor-in-chief and CBS News contributor Nick Thompson about what he called "one of our biggest mistakes." Also, Slate magazine's April Glaser shares her reaction to Wednesday's news.