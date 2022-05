D.C. sues Mark Zuckerberg over Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal Washington D.C. attorney general Karl Racine is suing Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg over his alleged involvement in the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The lawsuit accuses Zuckerberg of directly participating in decision-making that allowed the Trump-allied political consulting firm to steal personal data of millions of Facebook users. CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson joins Tanya Rivero and Tony Dokoupil with details.