Mark Rylance on the history behind WWII drama "Dunkirk" Actor Mark Rylance earned an Academy Award for his portrayal of a Soviet spy in the movie "Bridge of Spies." Rylance returns to the big screen for World War II drama "Dunkirk" about the rescue of more than 300,000 British and Allied soldiers from the beaches of Dunkirk in northern France. The film is being considered an early Oscar contender. Rylance joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new role and the real-life heroism that inspired the movie.