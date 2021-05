New details about Austin bombing suspect's cellphone statement In a recorded cellphone statement, Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt said: "I wish I were sorry but I am not" for the deadly attacks, according to a person familiar with the matter. During the more than 25-minute statement, Conditt described himself as a "psychopath" and said he feels as though he has been disturbed since childhood. CBS News' senior investigative producer Pat Milton joins CBSN with the latest.