Mark A. Lawrence, director of the LBJ Presidential Library, on "The Takeout" - 2/19/23 The director of the LBJ Presidential Library, Mark A. Lawrence, joins Major Garrett on "The Takeout." Lawrence compares other presidents to Lyndon B. Johnson and says Johnson is the "gold standard" for making Congress work. They discuss how JFK's assassination weighed heavily on LBJ, and how he placed importance on continuity.