Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments on Jan. 6 draw controversy Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said at a dinner hosted by the New York Young Republican Club that if she and Steve Bannon had been ringleaders of the January 6 Capitol riot, "we would have won. Not to mention, we would've been armed." She later suggested it was "sarcasm," but the White House blasted the comment as "a slap in the face" to law enforcement. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joins anchors LIlia Luciano and Tony Dokoupil with more.