Marissa Mayer on Yahoo's struggles, future strategy Embattled Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer says she hopes to be with the company at this time next year. Mayer made headlines when she left her job at Google in 2012 to head Yahoo, making her one of the most prominent women in Silicon Valley. But now questions over her leadership and the direction of the company are clouding Yahoo's future. Charlie Rose spoke to Mayer Thursday night on his PBS program.