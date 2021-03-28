Live

Watch CBSN Live

Marion Barry's life celebrated

The life of Marion Barry, the four-time mayor of Washington who was called "Mayor for Life," was celebrated with a larger-than-life memorial. Barry died last month at the age of 78. Jim Axelrod reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.