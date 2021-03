Mario Cuomo: 1984 Democratic National Convention On the night of July 16, 1984, late former governor of New York Mario Cuomo gave a keynote address in San Francisco. At the time, Cuomo said the “nation is more a ‘tale of two cities’ than it is just a ‘shining city on a hill.’” Cuomo passed away on January 1, 2015 shortly after his son, Gov. Andrew Cuomo was formally sworn-in to his second term.